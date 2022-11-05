Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

