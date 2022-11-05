Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,032 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

