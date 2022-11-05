Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

Veris Residential Stock Performance

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,315,228.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.20. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

