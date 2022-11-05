Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

