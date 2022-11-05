Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after buying an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the period.

OM opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

