PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CBRE Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

