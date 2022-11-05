Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5,650.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

