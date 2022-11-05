Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 169,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.11 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market cap of $540.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

