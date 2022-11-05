ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yext by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 442,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $639.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.26. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

