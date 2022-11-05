ProShare Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.