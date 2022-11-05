ProShare Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $254,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

