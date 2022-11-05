ProShare Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DHT by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 281,696 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 153.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

