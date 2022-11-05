ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 326,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,184.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.