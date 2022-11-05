ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.20. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

