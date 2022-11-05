ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 1,079,152 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $3,071,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 112.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 343.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SPNT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.