ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,689 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of CDE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.