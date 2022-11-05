ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,555 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,674,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $378.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

