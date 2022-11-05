ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,842 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 265,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

