ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 358,332 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,157,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 317,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.