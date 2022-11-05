Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $995,579.04 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lars Ekman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,522,817.94.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $65.35.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Prothena by 78.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Prothena by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 89.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prothena by 30.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Prothena by 11.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

