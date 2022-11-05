Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Shares of EAT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

