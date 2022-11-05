Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $210.53 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

