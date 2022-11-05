Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TravelCenters of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TA stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $786.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $8,585,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.