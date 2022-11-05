Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Lowered by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.30%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 173.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 94,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

