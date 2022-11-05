QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QCR were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $841.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.