R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

