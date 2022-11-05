Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

