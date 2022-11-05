Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regional Management Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE RM opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

