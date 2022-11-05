Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $202.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

