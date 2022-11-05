Repligen’s (RGEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 551.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.