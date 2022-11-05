Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,348 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,760.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.