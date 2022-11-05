Reston Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

