Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,461,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 468,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 409,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

