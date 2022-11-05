Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

