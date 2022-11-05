Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,515 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,418 shares during the period.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

