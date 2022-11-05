Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.0% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

