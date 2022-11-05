Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,384 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $3.40 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.80.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

