Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,149 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weatherford International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $148,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.