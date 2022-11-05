Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,648 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

