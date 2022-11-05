Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,076 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,076 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

