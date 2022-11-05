Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $884,000 Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 196,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zeta Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 200.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 286.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

