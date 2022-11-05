Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,009,894.40 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

