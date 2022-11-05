SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 49,350 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.39. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

