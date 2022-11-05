SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,433 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

