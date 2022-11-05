SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

