SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Standex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $16,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $100.50 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.