SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBBK shares. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TBBK stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

