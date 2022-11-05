SG Americas Securities LLC Has $426,000 Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $815.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

