SG Americas Securities LLC Has $431,000 Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.23. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.90.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.