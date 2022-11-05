SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,836,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

